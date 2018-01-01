Brendon Urie pledges $1 million to LGBT youth charity

Singer Brendon Urie is donating $1 million (£757,000) to a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) charity to help launch a bold new initiative for teenagers.

The Panic! at the Disco star has teamed up with bosses at non-profit organisation GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) in a bid to create GSA (Gender & Sexuality/Gay-Straight Alliance) clubs in high schools across the U.S.

Brendon couldn't be prouder of his substantial pledge, which he is making through his newly launched Highest Hopes Foundation, noting the initiative fosters the kind of loving tolerance he has witnessed among his community of Panic! at the Disco fans for years.

"For years my fans have inspired me with their determination and creativity as they have created a safe and inclusive community," the 31-year-old writes in a statement to Rolling Stone magazine. "I felt the time had come for me to join them boldly, to bring that energy and power to bear on the huge challenges facing our whole society."

The GLSEN charity is the first beneficiary of the Highest Hopes Foundation, which Kinky Boots star Brendon announced on Thursday (28Jun18). He launched foundation to provide funds to groups fighting discrimination and abuse.

The non-profit will support "communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity", according to the singer.

Panic! at the Disco will allocate $1 of each ticket from U.S. dates on their upcoming Pray For the Wicked Tour to the Highest Hopes Foundation.