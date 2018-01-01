John Legend to perform at immigration protest march

John Legend is set to perform at a march protesting the separation of immigrant families in Los Angeles on Saturday (30Jun18).

The All of Me hitmaker and Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas will perform at City Hall in Los Angeles for those taking part in the Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants March to voice their outrage at the more than 2,300 children who have been separated from their parents after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox, Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Senator Kamala Harris, as well as immigrants and refugees, will participate in the event, which also opposes the subsequent detention of separated children in camps near the border. U.S. President Trump signed an order banning the separation, but many children are yet to be reunited with their families.

The Ordinary People singer has been vocal in condemning the situation on Twitter, and on Wednesday night (27Jun18) he launched into a foul-mouthed rant when a TMZ reporter asked him about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was recently told to leave a restaurant because she works for Trump.

"Ask me should we be reuniting 2,000 kids with their family. Ask me that...," John responded, and when the TMZ reporter began to ask the question, he jumped in and said, "Yes, we should, I don't care about f**king Sarah Sanders. Reunite the f**king kids with their families and then we'll talk about Sarah Sanders and her f**king dinners."

John made the remarks as he left Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills with wife Chrissy Teigen. The couple are vocal opponents of Trump and his policies, and they donated $288,000 (£219,000) to the human rights organisation American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in support of immigrant families in honour of Trump's birthday earlier this month (Jun18).