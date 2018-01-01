NEWS The Greatest Showman denies Panic! At The Disco first UK Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







Panic! At The Disco led the Official Albums Chart standings every day this week, but at the final hurdle, The Greatest Showman has clinched a 21st week at Number 1.



Accumulating the most physical purchases and album streams of the week, The Greatest Showman’s Motion Picture Cast Recording ended the week just over 2,000 combined chart sales ahead of Panic! (2).



Now a solo project for the former group’s frontman Brendon Urie, Pray For The Wicked is Panic! At The Disco’s highest charting album since 2008’s Pretty Odd, which also topped out at Number 2. A silver lining for Panic!, Pray For The Wicked was the best-selling album on vinyl over the past seven days.



XXXTentacion’s Number 3-peaking collection ? returns to the Top 5 at Number 4 following his death. His first album 17 climbs two to Number 11, a new peak.



Jane McDonald’s new album Cruising With…docks up as the biggest indie album of the week! Toppling Johnny Marr’s Call The Comet to enter straight in at Number 1 on the Official Independent Albums Chart, the Channel 5-released collection of covers from the BAFTA-winning TV show also debuts at Number 6 on the main Official Albums Chart, delivering the much-loved cruise ship singer’s highest charting album on these shores in 18 years.



Nine Inch Nails and Kamasi Washington also log new entries with Bad Witch (12) and Heaven & Earth (13).



A reissue of The Cure’s remix album Mixed Up sees the album return to the Top 40 for the first time since 1991 at Number 16, plus Taylor Swift’s Reputation (19) and Foo Fighters’ Greatest Hits (22) scale the chart following their stadium shows in the UK this past week.



The Beatles retrospective 1 reappears in the Top 40 at 31 following Sir Paul McCartney’s inclusion on UK episodes of James Corden’s The Late Late Show. The 76-year-old also announced his new album Egypt Station last week.



Finally, two artists make their Official Albums Chart debuts this week. UK rapper Headie One bows at Number 32 with The One Two, and Expectations, the debut album from pop starlet Bebe Rexha, begins at Number 33.

