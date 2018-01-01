Robbie Williams fears he might have Asperger syndrome

Robbie Williams wonders if he might have Asperger syndrome or be on the autism spectrum.

The Let Me Entertain You singer has been open about his battles with depression, anxiety and addiction in the past, but in a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, the British star admitted there is something "missing" inside of him.

"There's something missing in me, I have big blind spots," he said. "Maybe Asperger's or autism. I don't know what spectrum I'm on - I'm on something... It's quite hard work being in my head - I have an interesting compulsion, addiction, mental illness, I'd say."

The 44-year-old also revealed that some days he struggles to get out of bed and he doesn't know why, and he has a compulsion to Google himself and read the negative comments.

"Day-to-day, things change. I do the same things as the day before, but today's a different day and I don't know why it's difficult to get out of bed. It's just who I am," he explained.

"What is interesting is my compulsion... to go and seek bad stuff about myself. I'm addicted to the rush... to going, 'I'm an idiot. I can't sing. That song was bad.' It's a curse and a blessing because it propels me forward and has made me the person I am today."

The entertainer added that he has learned to handle his issues better in recent years, particularly since becoming a father to daughter Teddy, five, and son Charlton, three, with wife Ayda Field.

The Angels singer recently courted controversy when he flicked his middle finger to cameras during the live broadcast of his opening ceremony performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and he subsequently explained that he can't trust himself and has no idea what he's going to do at any given time.