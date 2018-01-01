NEWS Drake confirms he has a son on new album Scorpion Newsdesk Share with :







Drake has finally admitted he is a dad by acknowledging his son in lyrics on his new double album Scorpion.



The 31-year-old rapper confirmed the long-rumoured news that he fathered a child with French former porn star Sophie Brussaux on the new double album, which was released on Thursday night (28Jun18) through Apple Music.



The God's Plan singer addresses the claims in two songs, and raps about the roller coaster of emotions in finding out the news, trying to protect his child from the world and the trials and tribulations of parenting with a woman he's met "two times".



“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid," he raps on the song Emotionless, which samples Mariah Carey, while in another track, the album’s final song March 14, he seemingly addresses his son's mother by referencing Michael Jackson’s hit Billie Jean.



“Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms that it's not a maybe / That s**t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine," he says.



Referring to his mum Sandi Graham, he continues: "Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time/ s**t, we only met two times, two times.



“I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it.”



Elsewhere on the track, the Nice For What hitmaker confirms his son was born on 11 October and reveals he's only met him once at Christmas.



Rumours of the child began early last year when Sophie, who used to go by the name Rosee Divine, came forward to claim she was expecting Drake's baby and alleged he had asked her to get an abortion.



Drake silenced the rumours by profusely denying the claims, but they were re-addressed last month when rapper Pusha-T released a controversial diss track titled The Story Of Adidon, alleging Drake had a secret son.

