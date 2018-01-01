Kelsea Ballerini's personal vacation footage features in new husband's video

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini's new husband Morgan Evans is sharing personal footage of their romantic vacation in his new video.

The adorable couple took a trip to Hawaii in May (18) and documented the adventure break on a GoPro camera, and now Morgan has offered up snippets of the holiday in the promo for his song, Day Drunk.

He tells Entertainment Tonight the song comes from "a real place", explaining the lyrics are all about "spending a day with your person than it is about just going getting drunk".

Evans reveals the song was inspired by Ballerini's birthday several years ago, when she begged him to cancel plans he had for the couple so she could just hang out at home.

"She had come home from being on the road and I had this elaborate day planned out for the birthday," he recalls. "She got home and I was like, 'Oh, are you ready? Let's do all these things'. And she was like, 'Can we just shut the front door and maybe just open a bottle of champagne and start there?' And that's all we did and it ended up being an awesome day."

In the new video, Mr. and Mrs Evans explore the island of Kauai on all-terrain vehicles, take a helicopter ride and swim near a waterfall, while in one sweet clip, Ballerini places a new ring on her husband's finger, after he lost his wedding band while surfing.

"I've never been a jewellery guy," he tells ET. "The actual ring, it annoyed me picking up things and it would get clunky when I would play guitar, so I bought this packet of four silicon rings from Amazon - it was $10 for a pack of four - so I generally just wear one of those. I did lose a wedding band, but it was just one of the silicon ones. I lost it when I was surfing and didn't even realise. We were out and we found this little market stall and they had a bunch of rings there, so now I have a Hawaiian one, as well."