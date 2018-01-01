NEWS Jennifer Lopez shopping daughter's first children's book Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lopez is helping her 10-year-old daughter Emme become a published children's author by shopping around a story idea for her first book.



The superstar took to her Instagram Story timeline on Thursday (27Jun18) to share the exciting news with fans in a video message filmed while en route to their first meeting.



"It's a very special day," J.Lo began the clip, which was shot in the back of a car while her little girl sat on her lap. "Me and Emme are off to our first book publisher's meeting for a idea Emme had for a book (sic)."



Her proud daughter then showed off an idea for the cover of the release, which appeared to be called Lord Help Me!, and credited her as an author, using her full name, Emme Maribel Muniz.



"We're excited, we have three meetings (today)," continued Jennifer, who captioned the post, "Emme's first meeting..."



Emme is a twin to Jennifer's son Max, her children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who was born Marco Antonio Muniz.



If mother and daughter are successful in landing a publisher, the child won't be the only author in the family - Jennifer released her memoir, True Love, in 2014.



In the autobiography, the singer and actress poured her heart out about her three failed marriages and her highly-publicised broken engagement to Ben Affleck, as she shared her life lessons with readers.



She also revealed the moment she knew her third marriage to Marc was over, and as she promoted the book, Jennifer explained her ex couldn't have been more supportive, despite sharing all about their doomed romance.



"He read it and said, 'Wow, I didn't realise you were going through this whole journey'," she told People magazine.



J.Lo has since found love again with retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, who she began dating early last year (17).

