Slain XXXTentacion visits his own funeral in eerie SAD! video

XXXTentacion's team has released the rapper's eerie SAD! music video, in which he attends his own funeral, hours after his public memorial was held on Wednesday (27Jun18).



Fans woke up to the macabre and violent promo, which the tragic star wrote and co-directed, on Thursday morning.



In one scene, the slain rapper stares down at a version of himself in a casket - odd considering X, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was laid to rest in Florida on Wednesday.



He also beats himself up in the video until he is no longer alive as the message "You have done well at battling yourself. Your demons seem to honor your efforts. Are you satisfied" runs across the screen at the close of the promo.



SAD! was originally released in March (18) and reached number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. It rose up over 50 spots to claim the new number one earlier this week, following XXXTentacion's death.



As a result he becomes the first artist to posthumously reach the top of the charts in a lead role since The Notorious B.I.G. did it in 1997 with Mo Money Mo Problems.



Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty were among the thousands of mourners who paid their respects to XXXTentacion at a midweek public memorial in the star's native Florida.



Fans queued for hours outside the BB&T Center in Sunrise for the chance to file past an open casket featuring the body of the 20-year-old rapper, who died earlier this month after he was gunned down in an apparent robbery.



According to the New York Times, over 8,000 people attended the memorial, which was organised by XXXTentacion's family.



"He considered you all family, and I wanted to do something special for you all," his mother Cleopatra Bernard wrote on Instagram before the service.

