NEWS Sam Smith splits from Brandon Flynn Newsdesk Share with :







Sam Smith has reportedly split from his actor boyfriend Brandon Flynn.



The Stay with Me singer wiped all photos of him with the 13 Reasons Why actor from his Instagram page this week (beg25Jun18), sparking speculation that they have broken up after a nine-month relationship.



According to The Sun newspaper, they called off their romance last week, shortly after Sam's North American tour began, due to their work schedules.



"Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance. They really fell for each other," a source said. "But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven't worked out.



"Sam is obviously devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever had. Thankfully he is on tour across the US at the moment which has been a welcome distraction."



The British singer was first linked to the actor in October (17), shortly before the release of his second album The Thrill of It All, when they were pictured kissing and holding hands in New York, but they didn't become official on social media until December.



During that time, he told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that he wasn't single, but didn't name Brandon. He added, "It's weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought (out) In the Lonely Hour I was so lonely. But now I'm singing songs about another guy, I'm quite happy, so it's quite weird."



The 26-year-old had reportedly brought U.S. star Brandon, who plays Justin Foley in the teen drama, over to the U.K. in May (18) when they enjoyed a day at Thorpe Park theme park and a trip to see stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.



The North American leg of The Thrill of It All Tour kicked off on 18 June, and the singer performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. He is set to be on the road until November.

