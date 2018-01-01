NEWS Gwen Stefani suffers wardrobe issues during Las Vegas opening night Newsdesk Share with :







Gwen Stefani suffered a couple of wardrobe mishaps during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency on Wednesday (27Jun18).



The Rich Girl singer took to the stage at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on Wednesday night to kick off her 25-date Just a Girl residency and entertained the audience with solo hits such as Hollaback Girl and The Sweet Escape as well as No Doubt classics such as Don't Speak and Hey Baby.



According to Billboard, the first show suffered from minor teething problems, particularly when it came to onstage costume changes. At one point, a backup dancer struggled to secure a cape on the singer, and later on, another dancer had difficulties disconnecting a corset from Gwen's body, and the 48-year-old had to improvise, inviting three girls onstage to help her out.



"Someone get up here and take this s**t off me right now, this little girl. I want you and you to come undress me right now, please," she said, according to the website. "See, this is basically our dress rehearsal, and that's why I said tonight was one of the most memorable of the entire tour. This is the very first time this has ever happened to me. Actually, I c**pped my pants one time in the crotch."



The rest of the show went off without a hitch, with Gwen performing covers of Rihanna's Umbrella and The Tide is High, popularised by Blondie, bringing out a lesbian couple onstage after spotting them in the crowd, and treating fans to home videos during her costume changes.



"Thank you, guys, so much for coming out tonight. This is insanity!" she said at the end. "I can't believe I'm in Vegas right now! Thank you for all the love we've experienced all the years, thank you for all the cheers, thank you for letting me share my life story with you."



She was supported by boyfriend Blake Shelton and fashion star Jeremy Scott, who designed her sparkly farm girl outfit, and they both received shout-outs from Gwen during the show.



Blake also sent a bunch of flowers to her dressing room before her performance, with a card that read, "You've worked so hard on this show. Congrats on opening night. I love you, Blake."

