Dua Lipa apologises for cutting short Denver show over ear infection

Pop star Dua Lipa has assured fans she is "on the mend" after cutting short a concert in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday (26Jun18) as she battled an ear infection.



The One Kiss hitmaker scrapped the show just three songs in and apologised to fans as she grew emotional, admitting she had been trying to fight through the pain of the ailment to perform.



She later took to Twitter to post a full explanation, and revealed plans to stage a make-up gig in the near future.



"I'm so very sorry to have had to stopped (sic) tonight's show," she shared. "I've had an ear infection for the last couple of days, I thought I would be able to pull through but it was quite painful and I was advised that if I carried on I could cause permanent damage to my ear.



"I feel so sad to have disappointed you guys. I really wanted to make it through the show for you. Please hold on to your tickets, I am working on rescheduling the show."



Fans were quick to offer their sympathies to the British singer, and she returned to social media on Wednesday morning (27Jun18) to express her gratitude for the sweet messages.



"Thank you for all your well wishes and hashtags they mean a lot (sic)," Dua Lipa tweeted. "Still upset about last night and I wish it didnt impact my performance the way it did but im on the mend and will be back to myself very soon (sic)".



It's not yet known if the illness will affect other tour dates, but the 22-year-old is next due onstage in San Diego, California on Friday (29Jun18), according to her official website.

