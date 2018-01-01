NEWS Cardi B and Offset host baby shower in Atlanta Newsdesk Share with :







Rappers Cardi B and Offset celebrated the impending birth of their daughter with a lavish baby shower in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday night (26Jun18).



The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who also goes by the nickname Bardi, opted for a pale pink, figure-hugging gown, which showed off her big baby bump, and wore her hair in a chic up-do as she completed her look with statement earrings and a necklace, while Offset went for an all-denim look.



Guests included Cardi's sister, Hennessy Carolina, and singer Monica, who attended with her husband, basketball player Shannon Brown.



According to the New York Post, the venue for the A Bronx Fairytale party, a reference to the mother-to-be's New York roots, was filled with roses in various shades of pink, and had a full band onstage to entertain friends and family, as well as a number of dancing ballerinas.



The happy couple also had a Bardi Baby Book Library set up, featuring children's literary favourites, while the Bardi Baby Bodega was another tribute to Cardi's home city, with the area set up like a corner store and filled with pink-coloured balloons and drinks for guests to indulge in.



Migos star Offset documented the celebrations on his Instagram Story timeline, and included a sweet video of Cardi dancing as her sister rubbed her belly.



Meanwhile, Monica posted video clips of the party turning into a club bash, with dollar bills being thrown all over the dancefloor, an apparent nod to Cardi's past as a stripper.



"Having fun the Atlanta way," she captioned her Instagram Story footage.



Cardi, 25, recently revealed she didn't want a traditional mellow baby shower, and explained why it would be a nighttime affair.



"I want a lit (exciting) baby shower," she told Rolling Stone magazine. "My baby shower's not starting at no five oclock. My s**t is going to start at 9pm because that's how I celebrate, that's how Caribbean people celebrate. I don't like baby showers that be at 5pm in the backyard, cooking, eating hors d'oeuvres. Nah. S**t, I might even drink some red wine!"



The baby shower, which was previously rumoured to have taken place over the weekend (23-24Jun18), was held a day after Cardi confirmed speculation suggesting she and Offset had secretly married in September (17) after a whirlwind romance, even though he publicly proposed to her onstage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in October (17).

