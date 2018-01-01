NEWS Joe Jackson dead Newsdesk Share with :







Joe Jackson has lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, aged 89.



Michael Jackson's father, who was recently hospitalised, had been battling the disease "for some time" and reports from last week (ends22Jun18) suggested he was facing death.



He passed away early on Wednesday (27Jun18), according to TMZ.



His final days were surrounded by drama after his son Jermaine told press that he and his fellow family members were struggling to get information about his condition.



"No one knew what was going on - we shouldn't have to beg, plead and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this," he said. "We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn't get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick."



Days after the interview was published, TMZ reported that the family, including Joe's wife Katherine, had visited him at the hospital, while a Twitter account linked to Joe offered up an update, which read: "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes."



His granddaughter, Paris Jackson, subsequently assured fans that Joe never used the account or posted the tweet.



Jackson's final years were plagued with ill health - he suffered a series of strokes in 2013 and was hospitalised for another stroke in 2015. He also suffered three heart attacks.



In addition, he was hospitalised earlier this year (18) following a car crash in Las Vegas.



Joe fathered 11 kids, 10 with his estranged wife Katherine, including Michael, Jermaine, Janet, and Tito.



He was responsible for the rise of the Jackson 5 in the 1960s and 1970s, but his legacy was tainted by his alleged abusive parenting techniques, frequently beating his kids.



Joe confessed to being a hard father during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing he often used a belt to keep his kids "out of jail", insisting it "kept them right".

