Liam Payne slammed for 'joke' interview about Pride 2018

Liam Payne has been ridiculed for his answer to a question in an interview about Pride 2018.



The singer is supporting Adidas' Prouder campaign alongside the likes of celebrities including David Beckham, Kate Moss and Elton John, with the initiative aiming to raise funds for fighting homelessness in the LGBTQ community.

However, Liam delivered an unexpected response in a chat regarding the campaign, after he was asked about what makes him proud.



"I think since I've had a little boy, everything changes in life," he told The Evening Standard of his and girlfriend Cheryl's 15-month-old son Bear. "I'm aiming more for him to be prouder of me, and already he's making me a better man, which I think is incredible."



As a result, many stunned readers accused the 24-year-old of missing the point of the LGBTQ celebration and mocked him for seemingly believing that Pride, in fact, means being proud of your own achievements.



"I'm all for allies vocalising their support but understand what you're supporting. It's not about making your children proud of you. It's about rights you will never understand. It's about equality you have. Check your privilege @LiamPayne and please do some research on #Pride," one angry Twitter user wrote. Another asked: "Is this a joke? What the f**k is going on? Are we just a little branding exercise now for the potato one from 1D and other straights of note?"



Though Liam hasn't responded to the controversy, the campaign director DJ Fat Tony, real name Tony Marnach, has stood by his decision to include the former One Direction star in the project.



"The articles that have appeared around people's involvement in the Prouder campaign are misleading," he insisted to Gay Star News. "The focus of this activity is to raise funds for the vital work of The Albert Kennedy Trust and as part of that to gain the biggest noise I wanted to include allies who could take this message of unity and equality to the biggest audience."

