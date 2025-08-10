Wynonna Judd's daughter sentenced to eight years in prison

The daughter of country music star Wynonna Judd is behind bars after being sentenced to eight years in prison.

A spokesperson for the West Tennessee State Penitentiary confirmed to editors at Entertainment Tonight that Grace Pauline Kelley was sentenced and imprisoned in April (18).

The 22-year-old is reportedly serving time for violating probation after she left a court-mandated drug recovery program last November ahead of her scheduled completion.

In May 2017, Grace reportedly pleaded guilty to the manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine at Williamson County Court in Texas.

As part of a plea deal, she was given a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days in jail, which would be served on probation providing she spent 30 days behind bars and 180 days at an in-house rehab centre for the drug recovery program she later left.

Grace, who Wynonna shares with her first husband Arch Kelley III, is due to be released on 10 August 2025 but becomes eligible for parole in 2019.

It's the latest development in a series of run-ins with the authorities for the troubled young woman, who has a lengthy history of drug-related charges.

In December 2015, she was arrested in a Walgreens parking lot in Nashville and in May 2016 was charged with promotion of meth manufacture to which she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possessing meth, according to Radar Online.

The news outlet also reported that the same year, she was arrested in Alabama for being a “fugitive from justice,” and her probation was revoked.