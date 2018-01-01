NEWS Nicki Minaj pledges to help create foundation in XXXTentacion's honour Newsdesk Share with :







Nicki Minaj has vowed to help fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert set up a foundation to help those affected by gun violence, like the family of late hip-hop star XXXTentacion.



The 20-year-old, real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot in his car outside the RIVA Motorsports dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida on 18 June (18), and he subsequently died from his injuries in hospital. His mother Cleopatra Bernard later hinted that he had been expecting a baby with his girlfriend.



On Tuesday night (26Jun18), Bad and Boujee star Lil Uzi Vert told fans he wanted to set up a foundation in the rapper's honour to help his child and family, and anybody else who had been affected by gun violence, and asked celebrities to join the cause.



Nicki, who featured on his track The Way Life Goes, came forward to offer support, tweeting, "I’d be honored to help babe. Hit me w|the info (praying hands emoji)," and he replied, "Thank you Nicki imma hit you up (love heart)."



In his original series of tweets, the 23-year-old, real name Symere Woods, wrote, "Been speaking to @xxxtentacion family. I want to start a fund/foundation to make sure his child and family are well taken care of not just temporary but for life. I don’t care if you didn’t know him he is part of the hip hop / rock community I NEED HELP from celebrities Please.



"Trust me this fund/foundation will be for all young entertainers and young men and women that die from gun violence etc... We can buy chains and watches and cars WE ALSO CAN DONATE AND GIVE AND SUPPORT."



The hip-hop star concluded by encouraging members of the rap community to help out even if they don't like or talk to each other.



"I could handle this Alone but I just wanna make sure if anything happens to me Yall hit my Mommy up like yall hit for features (money bag emoji)," he wrote.



XXXTentacion will be laid to rest on Wednesday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

