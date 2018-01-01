NEWS 50 Cent mocks Terry Crews for being a victim of sexual assault Newsdesk Share with :







50 Cent has sparked outrage after he posted a series of social media posts mocking actor Terry Crews over his sexual assault claims.



Deadpool 2 actor Terry gave evidence before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday (26Jun18) to advocate for the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, after he alleged he had been sexually assaulted by Hollywood agent Adam Venit while at a party with his wife in 2016.



It prompted the rapper 50, real name Curtis Jackson, to post a series of since-deleted tweets making light of the claim, suggesting the actor's size could have somehow prevented the alleged assault.



In a picture showing the 49-year-old actor without his shirt on, the Candy Shop singer wrote: "I got raped," and: "My wife just watched."



Another image showed the star with a rose in his mouth and the words: "Gym time," to which 50 had added the caption: “LOL, What the f**k is going on out here man? Terry: l froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail. get the strap.”



But The Expendables star remained composed when confronted with the tweets by TMZ, insisting: “Well, I love 50 Cent. I listen to his music while I’m working out."



When pressed again about what the 42-year-old wrote, and specifically the comment "how big you are", the actor responded: “I prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to sexual assault.”



But fans of the actor were not impressed, and took to social media to air their disgust.



"As someone who was a fan of 50 cent since I was a kid, I’m disgusted at his ignorance and insensitive response to Terry Crew’s sexual assault story," one user wrote. "To laugh and make jokes about such a serious matter is one of the main reasons why sexual assault victims are afraid to speak up."



According to Variety, Terry filed a lawsuit against agent Venit and employer William Morris Endeavor, who he accused of grabbing his genitals at the event. The agent was suspended for 30 days in October last year, Deadline reported.

