Meghan Trainor relayed anxiety struggles to family via Carson Daly video

Pop star Meghan Trainor has credited TV host Carson Daly with helping her explain her feelings about depression and anxiety to her family.

The All About That Bass hitmaker, who is engaged to actor Daryl Sabara, went public with her emotional battle in March (18), revealing she started feeling really low following her second vocal cord operation in 2016.

"I got mentally destroyed from my second vocal surgery," the typically-upbeat star told Billboard magazine. "I was just sad that it happened again, because they (experts) tell you, 'You won't deal with this ever again', and then it did.

"I had to crawl out of that anxiety and that dark place, but now I'm so happy. Daryl brought me back."

However, it wasn't as easy for Meghan to relay her struggles to members of her family, until she saw The Voice presenter Carson detail his lifelong anxiety issues in a candid chat on breakfast show Today.

"He'll never know how much his video helped me - and my family," she shared. "I played that for them and I was like, 'That's how I was feeling.' I just couldn't say it. It's hard to explain."

"Carson's struggle sounded awfully familiar," she continued. "It's the most confusing, frustrating thing ever because you're just trapped in it until you can figure it out."

Meghan has since had the opportunity to thank Carson in person for unknowingly helping her better articulate her emotional issues.

"I went up to him and I was like, 'You don't know what you've done for me, but it was amazing!'" she recalled.