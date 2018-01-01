NEWS Demi Lovato raises thousands after launching GLAAD fundraiser Newsdesk Share with :







Demi Lovato has raised over $7,500 (£5,700) after launching a Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) fundraiser in honour of Pride month.



The singer took to social media on Tuesday (26Jun18) to encourage fans to donate to the organisation and quickly surpassed her goal of $5,000 (£3,800) within hours. Lovato started the campaign to coincide with Pride, which is celebrated annually during the month of June to pay tribute to the 1969 Stonewall riots that took place in New York during a transformative fight for gay rights.



"I’m celebrating Pride by raising money for GLAAD, an organization that has been fighting for LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) inclusion and justice since 1985," she posted on Facebook. “Join me in supporting a good cause... your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps.”



Members of GLAAD work to ensure the gay community is properly represented in the media. In 2016, Lovato was recognised during the organisation's annual Media Awards for her dedicated to the LGBTQ community.



The 25-year-old star opened up about her refusal to label her own sexuality last September (17), stating, "I love who I love. I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is."



Demi previously hit headlines with her 2015 hit Cool for the Summer, which features lines including: "It's OK/ I'm a little curious too, Don't be scared 'cause I'm your body type/Just something that we wanna try."



She later revealed the tune was based on personal experience, but refused to confirm she'd had a lesbian encounter, telling British talk show host Alan Carr, "I am not confirming and I'm definitely not denying. All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all."

