Camila Cabello spotted on romantic beach trip with Matthew Hussey

Singer Camila Cabello cozied up to new beau Matthew Hussey on the beach in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday (25Jun18).



The 21-year-old and the author and dating coach were photographed kissing and laughing while the Havana hitmaker sat in Hussey's lap.



The former Fifth Harmony member enjoyed the romantic getaway during a break from performing as part of Taylor Swift's Reputation stadium tour.



According to E! News, Cabello arrived in the Spanish city on Monday (24Jun18) along with the 31 year old, her mother and younger sister.



The singer has yet to address the romance rumours that now seem obvious, and during an interview with The Dan Wootton Interview podcast in March, she made it clear she wasn't going to talk about her relationship with Hussey, explaining she was determined not to share the details of her personal life.



"I am really, really happy. I feel like I've never been happier," she said. "I have always been such a private person and the one thing that has been, I think, the hardest thing about this industry has been letting go of that privacy. I feel, like, for my sanity and for the sanity of the people I care about, you gotta keep some things sacred. I need to keep some things mine for them to be special and just to protect that."



The Havana singer was first linked to the relationship expert, who is most famous for his Cosmopolitan magazine dating column and bestselling books, in early February (18), when they were caught kissing on a beach in Mexico. The pair was also spotted walking through Los Angeles International Airport holding hands weeks later.



After the photos emerged online, an interview she gave to U.S. radio host Elvis Duran in January (18) resurfaced - as she had mentioned Matthew in it.



Towards the end of the chat, the former Fifty Harmony star asked Elvis if previous guest Hussey was still in the building, adding, "I love him. He's great. He gives good advice."

