Bebe Rexha: 'My comments about Rihanna's singing were blown out of proportion'

Bebe Rexha was "annoyed" when people accused her of criticising Rihanna's voice on The Monster.



The singer/songwriter hit headlines last year (17) when she reportedly told fans at a concert that Rihanna "couldn't sing the high notes" in the Eminem that Rexha co-wrote and provided background vocals for, but the 28-year-old star has dismissed chatter about a beef between her and the Umbrella singer, insisting her words were taken out of context.



"Yeah because I did sing that part and somebody spun it out to being, 'She said Rihanna can't sing those high notes'," she told U.S. chat show Watch What Happens Live! on Monday (25Jun18). "I'm like, 'That's so annoying'. You can't say anything on the internet these days.



"Everybody takes everything to the extreme and blows it out of proportion. I say that people have nothing to do with their lives and they're bored and just want to start drama. They're called internet trolls and I don't have time for that."



Bebe recently performed the track with Eminem at the Coachella Music Festival earlier this year (18), while Rihanna was in the audience. Rexha did not get to meet with the Umbrella hitmaker after her performance, but she is eager to.



"I've honestly never really met her," she said. "I met Eminem just recently at Coachella. He flew me, my mom, and my dad out on a little private jet. We were scared to death because we've never done that before..., but he was awesome and hopefully I'll get to meet Rihanna."

