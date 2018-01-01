NEWS Meek Mill denied a new trial Newsdesk Share with :







Rapper Meek Mill has been denied a new trial by the judge who locked him up last year (17).



Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, was released from prison in Pennsylvania in April (18) after serving five months for probation violations linked to an arrest a decade ago, and prosecutors sided with his lawyers in calling for a new trial after it was revealed the original arresting officer was involved in a massive police corruption scandal.



But Judge Genece Brinkley appears to be determined to put the rap star back behind bars, shutting down his motion for a review and a possible pardon.



In a ruling on Monday (25Jun18), Judge Brinkley said, "After an in-depth review of the record, court history, notes of testimony, and evidence submitted at the evidentiary hearing, this court hereby denies defendant's petition for PCRA relief as defendant failed to meet his burden of proof."



She claims that the jury would still have found the Stay Woke hitmaker guilty in 2008 even if the arresting officer was a dirty cop, accused of pocketing illegal cash.



The rap star's lawyers are planning to appeal the judge's latest decision, while continuing to press for her dismissal from the case.



Meanwhile, Meek has become an advocate for prison reform since his release in April, and he debuted a song containing harsh criticisms of the U.S. justice system at the BET Awards on Sunday (24Jun18).



He rapped: "How can I pledge allegiance to the flag, when they killing all our sons, all our dads? I come from a place where you kill your own brother, you can brag."



The performance began on a stage made to look like a Philadelphia street corner, with children playing and residents going about their business, before actors dressed as police officers ran on and began arresting people. A young black child was 'shot' in front of a grieving mother, before performers dressed in orange jumpsuits appeared behind bars.

