Cher: 'My stage musical needs work'

Cher is adamant her jukebox musical The Cher Show still "needs work".

The stage production, which features songs from Cher's back catalogue, chronicles the musician's life from childhood to pop stardom, focusing on the key men in her love life, such as former husbands Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman as well as ex-partner Robert Camilletti.

The show, which features three actresses playing Cher over different time periods, opened for previews in Chicago, Illinois earlier in June (18), and Cher checked it out over the weekend (23-24Jun18). And while the music icon admitted that the cast is very talented, she wants to see some improvements made ahead of its official opening on Thursday.

"Some parts of it are really fabulous," she told the Chicago Tribune newspaper. "We're going to work on the other parts. In many parts, it was much, much better than I thought it would be. And there were no parts where I wanted to gouge my eyes out.

"It needs work... I'm not supposed to say that but I don't care. But you know, I was really very surprised by how close to real these people feel. Some of the boys are so on the mark, it's creepy."

The 72-year-old, who admitted that she was "the most critical person who ever drew breath", mentioned scenes where she found her mind "wandering".

"There are lines in the show that sound like quotes but aren't quite right," she said. "I've been telling him (director Jason Moore) the real quotes. I have a lot to say. And I am pushing them to do three dance songs in a concert-style way at the end, a bit like they do in Mamma Mia! I think the audience would like that."

The Believe singer has also encouraged the creators to be "more truthful" about her life as she isn't afraid of how she will be portrayed in the production, admitting it's not realistic if she's shown be "a Mother Teresa."

The Cher Show is set to transfer to Broadway in New York later this year.