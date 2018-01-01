NEWS Bryan Adams rejects Princess Diana romance rumours Newsdesk Share with :







Bryan Adams has insisted that he was only ever "good friends" with Princess Diana in the mid-1990s.



Speculation that the Canadian singer-songwriter dated the British royal following her split from Prince Charles in the mid-1990s re-emerged in March (18) when her butler Paul Burrell allegedly told a co-star on an Australian reality TV show that he used to sneak Bryan into Kensington Palace.



Bryan was asked about his relationship with Diana as part of the Plead the Fifth segment during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday night (25Jun18) and he clarified that he was only "friends" with Diana, who died in a car accident at the age of 36 in 1997.



"There are many rumours that you and Princess Diana were once romantically involved," Andy asked. "Her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace. How would you characterise your relationship with Princess Diana?"



Bryan replied, "Great friends. And she didn't sneak me in, I would just roll up."



Andy then continued to probe Bryan on the topic and asked, "Friends with benefits?"



To which the 58-year-old responded: "She was just ... we were good friends."



During the chat, Andy also brought up the time Bryan gifted an "arty" photograph of his penis to Elton John. He claimed that the British music icon had kept the photo, but he'd never been tempted to pose for such a salacious snap since.



"Where does Sir Elton, by the way, keep that?" Andy queried, to which the star said: "When I gave it to him in the frame he said, 'I'm going to change that frame.' So, now it's in a very gold frame. I think it's on his mantlepiece."

In addition, Andy attempted to get some gossip about the celebrities Bryan's photographed over the years, with the A-list names including Amy Winehouse, Lindsay Lohan, Mickey Rourke and Queen Elizabeth II.



But the Heaven singer shared that none of his subjects "were difficult" and, in fact, it was the publicists who were tricky to deal with.



"More the publicists were the difficult ones. The people, usually if they walk up for a photograph, they're ready to do it," he smiled.

