Kanye West tried scream therapy to boost self-confidence

Kanye West experimented with scream therapy in a bid to help boost his self-confidence.

The Stronger singer admitted his wife Kim Kardashian encouraged him to try out the unconventional therapy last year (17) as part of a staged intervention, after a series of life events - including Kim's gunpoint robbery and Kanye's hospitalisation for temporary psychosis - had left the rapper "very low".

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim enlisted the help of motivational speaker and life coach Tony Robbins, who recognised Kanye's lack of self-confidence immediately, but the star has now confessed to finding the whole experience uncomfortable.

"I was so self-conscious about the nanny and the housekeeper that I didn’t want them to hear me screaming in the living room," he told The New York Times. "I think that that’s such a metaphor of something for the existence of so-called well-off people that they’re not really well-off - they won’t even scream in their own house."

Despite his reluctance, Kanye continued with the treatment, which saw him getting into a warrior pose and screaming as loudly as he could.

The remedy, also known as primal therapy, is believed to release repressed anger or frustration, but the 41-year-old says the experience didn't have the desired effects.

'I still felt self-conscious,” he sighed, adding it hadn't been an instantaneous fix. "I didn’t have my confidence back."

The dad-of-three further opened up about his reasons for considering the therapy, revealing he regularly battles with suicidal thoughts.

His comments echo the lyrics on his Ye album track I Thought About Killing You, which include the lines: “Today I thought about killing you, premeditated murder/I think about killing myself/And I, I love myself way more than I love you."

"I've thought about killing myself all the time," Kanye stated. "It's always an option. Like (comedian) Louis C.K. said: 'I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options'."