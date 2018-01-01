NEWS Nicole Kidman celebrates 12 years of marriage with Keith Urban Newsdesk Share with :







Nicole Kidman has paid tribute to her husband Keith Urban as the couple celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.



The actress, who wed Keith on 25 June 2006, took to Instagram on Tuesday (26June18) to mark the occasion by sharing a montage video of their Australian nuptials.



The touching footage shows Nicole, dressed in her Balenciaga bridal gown and veil, looking into the eyes of her handsome groom before leaning in to lock lips with the country crooner.



Visuals also show Keith, 50, in a crisp white shirt and tailored suit jacket seemingly whispering sweet nothings into his wife's ear, while the A-list couple's wedding venue, the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel in the grounds of St Patrick's College in Manly, Sydney, and surrounding seaside are also captured.



"Remembering 12 years ago today at a church in Manly, Australia. Still feels like it was yesterday. I’m a lucky woman. Happy Anniversary Baby," the Big Little Lies actress wrote alongside a love heart emoji.



Keith, who shares daughters Sunday, nine, and seven-year-old Faith with Nicole, also took to his Instagram account to celebrate the occasion, posting a candid image of himself seated at a piano as Nicole stands behind, appearing to break out into song.



"12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much. - KU," he captioned the image.



In a recent interview, the Somebody Like You singer admitted the secret to his happy marriage with Nicole, 51, is being "very, very in it as a couple".



"We're very awake, very present and very in love," he added. "When it does go out of balance, we fix it quickly. We do whatever we've got to do."

