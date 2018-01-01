NEWS Drake cancelled on Tiffany Haddish date at the last minute Newsdesk Share with :







Drake asked Tiffany Haddish out on a date but then cancelled on her at the last minute.



The comedienne appeared as a guest on the latest episode of her Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk and revealed that she had been texting Drake about a dinner date.



"He was like, 'Let me take you to dinner,'" Tiffany said. "I was like, 'That sounds good' and he was like, 'OK, cool, cool we'll make it work,' right? So, I block all this time off. Like, shoot, I'm gonna get my moustache waxed, you know what I'm saying? Get my armpits waxed, got me a nice little dress."



However, the date never came to pass because Drake, 31, had to go back to Canada to be with his family.



"Then I'm like, 'So, what time we heading out, are you sending a car, like, where we going?'" she continued. "He's like, 'Oh man, my bad, family emergency I'm in Canada right now.' And I was like 'OK! OK!' I could of made a hundred thousand dollars today. But I was trying to see what that D do, but all right, not gonna do that one."



Tiffany, who recently appeared in Drake's star-studded Nice for What music video, told Jada that she would like to find love but she doesn't have much available time following her career-making role in 2017's Girls Trip as she now has back-to-back work commitments.



"I would like to date," the 38-year-old said. "I really don't have a lot of time for it, but when somebody asks me out on a date that I'm interested in and like hanging out with, I will clear the schedule! I will make some time!"



She also went on to share that she has a "d**k pic" book, jokingly adding: "I was doing research, so basically, I'm a scientist - a pienaltologist (sic)."

