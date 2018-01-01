NEWS Ariana Grande begs fans to end social media 'war' following Pete Davidson engagement Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande has called for a ceasefire in an Instagram and Twitter "war" started among fans following her engagement to Pete Davidson.



No Tears Left to Cry singer Ariana got engaged to the Saturday Night Live comedian earlier this month (Jun18) after a whirlwind romance, and has since faced a barrage of criticism from her loyal fans, known as Arianators, questioning her decision.



But the popstar made it clear she has no time for haters after she shut down negativity towards her new beau on a recent Instagram post and pleaded with fans to put an end to the social media “war”.

In screenshots captured by fan accounts, Ariana addressed a fan who claimed a paparazzi photo of Pete swearing was aimed at her loyal following.



“R u nuTS??????” she retorted. “The PAPS..not YOU……???? ever…??? stop w this s**t. please. forreal. i love y’all too much for this. enough w the ig (Instagram) / twitter war thing. it ends now. (sic)”



She continued: "yall r so loved. stop trying to start s**t everything is so beautiful right now. i'm over it (sic)."



Another Twitter fan pondered a lyric in Ariana's latest track, The Light is Coming which features Nicki Minaj, where she sings: “You wouldn’t let anybody speak and instead,” to which the singer assured: “It’s about people & their loud a** opinions making them deaf to others & the light."



Meanwhile, Pete took to Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday (26June18) to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday as she turned 25.



The funnyman shared an image of a smiling Ariana on his back alongside the caption: “Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed i love you sm (so much).”



The 24-year-old added a number of emojis, including a lightning strike in recognition of the pair's shared love of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter. Ariana also uploaded videos of her birthday celebrations to her Instagram Stories, including footage of multiple small cakes with her face on them.

