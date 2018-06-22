NEWS Demi Lovato debuts new 'Free' tattoo following break in sobriety Newsdesk Share with :







Demi Lovato has got a new tattoo of the word "Free", days after revealing she had suffered a relapse in her six-year battle with sobriety.



The Confident singer took to Instagram Stories on Monday (25June18) to debut her new ink, which features the word "Free" in cursive writing on her right baby finger, with the caption: "June 22, 2018," implying that the tat is already a few days old.



In a show of solidarity, Demi's team, including her manager, assistant and security, also got the word tattooed on their fingers.



"The team that tats together stays together," the Skyscraper songstress captioned a group photo of their pinkies.

Lauren Einbinder, from management team Philymack, celebrated her new ink on Instagram, writing: "That moment when you realize you're living your dream with the people you love #free," while hairstylist Cesar Ramirez added: "Everyone deserves to speak their truth! Love is accepting someone for who they are and for who they are not! #free #Spirits."



Demi's latest tattoo comes just days after she revealed she had broken her sobriety after six years in her new song Sober, which was released last Thursday alongside a lyric video.



In the ballad, the 25-year-old sings: "Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We've been down this road before I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."



Breaking her silence following the confession, the star shared her emotional first performance of the track at music festival Rock in Rio in Portugal on Sunday.



Sharing a clip of her performance, the Heart Attack hitmaker thanked fans for supporting her following her relapse reveal.



"Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life," she shared. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten (love heart emoji) @rockinriolisboa."

