NEWS Madonna tops Glastonbury boss' wish list for 2019 festival Newsdesk Share with :







Madonna is at the top of Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis' wish list to headline next summer's festival, according to insiders.



The pop superstar has never performed at the Worthy Farm event in Somerset, which is considered Europe's biggest festival, but talks are underway to get her onstage in 2019, according to The Sun.



"Preparations are already well under way after they've taken this year off, and Michael and his ­daughter Emily Eavis want to make it better than ever," one insider says. "They have always been massive fans of Madonna and know she would put on an unforgettable show.



"It was really important that they had a diverse line-up for the 2019 festival after criticism of previous ones... and with this being a fallow year they want to secure a really big name to drive ticket sales. Thanks to all her huge hits, they are convinced that she would be a real crowd pleaser on the Pyramid Stage."



Eavis previously made it clear he'd love to host Madonna, after he tried to book her in 2000 to headline alongside David Bowie.



"I would really like to get Madonna, I tell you that," he said at the time. "I might spend a bit of time working on that actually."



Former Beatles star Paul McCartney has also revealed he'd be open to headlining Glastonbury in 2019, telling BBC Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley he'd like to return to the festival to please his daughters Stella and Mary.



"They have said to me actually, 'Dad, you've got to do it, you've got to do it'," he said, admitting he enjoyed his last trip to Worthy Farm in 2004.



"I haven't really spoken to anyone about it," the singer added. "It's a little while since we did it. And we did enjoy doing it. The conversation hasn't gone any further."

