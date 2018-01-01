NEWS Cardi B confirms secret marriage to Offset Newsdesk Share with :







Pregnant Cardi B has opened up about her secret marriage to fellow rapper Offset, confirming the couple wed on a whim last year (17) with "no dress, no makeup and no ring".



The I Like It hitmaker took to Twitter on Monday afternoon (25Jun18) to address reports of a secret ceremony, shortly after a copy of their marriage certificate, from last September (17), was unearthed and published via TMZ.com.



In a lengthy message drafted in her Notes app and shared in a screenshot, Cardi, who is pregnant with Offset's baby, explained they wanted to keep the news to themselves as they had only been dating for a few months when they exchanged vows.



"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" she told her fans.



"Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other (sic)," Cardi continued, hinting at Offset's autumn (17) sex tape scandal, when he was caught on camera with another woman.



The hip-hop star went on to recall how they woke up on the morning of 20 September and decided to take the plunge, with just one relative present to witness the impromptu ceremony, which reportedly took place in the pair's bedroom at home in Atlanta, Georgia.



"We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin," Cardi remembered. "I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!"



She then addressed Offset's public proposal onstage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in October (17), when he presented her with a huge 8-carat diamond engagement ring.



"I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!" she gushed.



Cardi, who confirmed her pregnancy in April (18), signed off with a message for the couple's critics.



"Well now since you lil nosey f**ks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock (sic)," she quipped.



In the caption for the post, she claimed gossip about her personal life had inspired the name of her recent debut album.



"This why i name my album 'Invasion of privacy' cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life," she tweeted. "Welp f**k it (sic)."



Cardi and Offset may have been able to keep their bedroom wedding a secret had the Migos star not given a shout-out to his "wife" onstage at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (24Jun18).



The mother-to-be had to skip the ceremony as she is due to give birth to a baby girl in the coming weeks.

