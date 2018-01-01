NEWS Taylor Swift meets heroines Adele & J.K. Rowling at London show Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift was left starstruck backstage at her own concert in London at the weekend, when she came face to face with Adele and J.K. Rowling.



Swift has shared Polaroid selfies she took with the Hello singer and Harry Potter author after her Wembley Stadium show on Saturday night (23Jun18) and gushed about her celebrity fans.



"I'm so grateful for these women, for the words they’ve written and the worlds they’ve created through their art... so stoked to have you at the show in London @adeleand JK," she wrote.



Taylor also shared the stage with Robbie Williams, who is still apologising for his rude middle finger salute to the camera during the World Cup opening ceremony in Russia earlier this month (Jun18). The odd couple performed a rendition of his hit Angels.



The night before, Swift shocked fans at Wembley Stadium by bringing out One Direction's Niall Horan for a surprise duet.



Niall and Robbie joined Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez and Troye Sivan, who have previously joined Swift onstage for duets at previous shows in the U.S.



Taylor's Reputation World Tour, which also features tourmates Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, began in Arizona on 8 May (18).



All the shows have been special for the headliner, but the chance to perform at Wembley Stadium for the first time on Friday night was a real treat.



"London, I can't pretend like this isn't my very first time playing a show headlining Wembley Stadium, because it is," she told fans. "It is my first time looking out into a crowd like this at Wembley Stadium and knowing that, with everything you could be doing in London on a Friday night - I spend a lot of time in London so I know there are so many things you could be doing tonight - and yet you've decided to spend your Friday here with us, thank you so much."

