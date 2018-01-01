NEWS Cardi B and Offset secretly wed before public proposal Newsdesk Share with :







Rappers Cardi B and Offset secretly married in Georgia last year (17), a month before the Migos star proposed onstage, according to a new report.



The Stir Fry hitmaker sparked speculation he and his pregnant fiancee Cardi had already tied the knot after referring to her as his spouse as Migos collected the Best Group prize onstage at the BET Awards on Sunday night (24Jun18).



"I thank my wife. You should thank yours," he told the Los Angeles crowd.



The couple has yet to comment on the rumours, but on Monday, reporters at TMZ.com unearthed a marriage certificate issued to the stars under their real names in Offset's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.



"This is to certify that Kiari Kendrell Cephus & Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar were united in marriage... on the 20th day of September, 2017 in the City of Atlanta, County of Fulton, Georgia...," reads the document, which was signed by court officials.



The date listed on the certificate suggests the two hip hop stars were already husband and wife when Offset got down on one knee and popped the question to the Bodak Yellow star onstage at a concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in October (17).



Offset and Cardi, who began dating in early 2017, are currently preparing to welcome their first child together - a baby girl.



The kid will be Cardi's first, and Offset's fourth, after fathering three other children with three previous lovers.



Cardi is reportedly due to give birth in July (18), and she and Offset reportedly celebrated their daughter's impending arrival at a baby shower in Atlanta over the weekend (23-24Jun18).

