Niall Horan grills Taylor Swift over 'new fella' Joe Alwyn

Niall Horan quizzed Taylor Swift about her British beau when he joined her on the London leg of her Reputation Stadium Tour.



The One Direction star made a surprise appearance at Wembley Stadium on Friday (22June18), delighting fans by singing his hit track Slow Hands with Taylor.



And the Irish musician admitted he took the opportunity to grill the 28-year-old on her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

"She’s the sweetest girl and great fun. When we caught up backstage we were talking about how she’s doing, where she’s living and what she’s up to," he confessed to British newspaper Metro.



"I haven’t seen her in about a year and a half so it was kind of a catch-up, how are things going with the new fella - just general chat."



Niall, who is currently in the midst of his own Flicker World Tour, added that singing with the pop princess on the grand stage had been an exciting experience.



"Taylor is a superstar and the show is absolutely insane. It felt great to be back at Wembley - there’s no better feeling than standing on stage in the most famous stadium in the world," he gushed.



Meanwhile, the 24-year-old revealed he will be taking an extended break when his year-long, tour wraps in September.



The popstar admitted he wishes to take time off to work on his highly-anticipated second album - something he hasn't been able to do while on the road.



"When I’m on tour I get into such a routine. And when you’re writing songs I feel like that needs to be 100 per cent your focus," he told The Sun.



“So I’m going to take a couple of months off after the tour. Then I’ll just write until I’ve got good tunes. I’m not coming back until I do."

