Paris Jackson adamant Joe Jackson didn't share tweet about illness

Paris Jackson is adamant her grandfather Joe Jackson did not write a sentimental message on Twitter on Sunday (24Jun18).



The 89-year-old Jackson family patriarch has been battling an illness for some time, according to TMZ.com, and reportedly is in the final stages of his life.



While Joe has not publicly commented on his health, many followers of his verified Twitter account noticed that a photo of him staring out at the ocean at sunset was uploaded on Sunday afternoon - and took the image to be an indicator of his current status.



However, his granddaughter Paris, the second child of his late son Michael Jackson, has claimed that the message did not come from him.



"This is a beautiful tweet. though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. my grandfather did not tweet this. i'm not sure if he's ever used this account (sic)," she wrote on Twitter on Monday.

When her Twitter fans asked for further details, Paris responded that there was "no possible way for him to have tweeted it" and stated that she had been by his side all afternoon and evening. Additionally, she thanked her 1.3 million followers for their support.



"Blessed to have a family that comes together the way the Jacksons do," the 20-year-old wrote, adding: "Thank you all for the love you've sent during this time."



The original message shared on Joe's account was captioned: "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes."

Janet Jackson honoured her father in a speech when she collected the Impact Award at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards on Friday night and Jermaine Jackson noted in a Twitter message shared last Thursday that his father's health was "not good".



Joe, who lives in Las Vegas, was rushed to hospital in 2015 after suffering a stroke and heart arrhythmia.

