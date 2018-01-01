NEWS Panic! At The Disco fending off The Greatest Showman for No.1 album Newsdesk Share with :







Panic! At The Disco are the latest act to battle The Greatest Showman for Official Albums Chart supremacy, and the Brendon Urie-fronted project are in front at the midweek stage.



Pray For The Wicked, Panic!'s sixth studio album, is 5,500 combined chart sales ahead of The Greatest Showman's Motion Picture Cast Recording at Number 2. Should Pray For The Wicked be able to hold on, it will be Panic!'s first UK chart-topping album.



Now a solo venture, Panic! previously released five albums as a group, their highest charting being 2008's Number 2-peaking Pretty Odd. View Panic! At The Disco's full UK chart history here.



Also impacting the Top 5 on today's Official Chart Update is Jane McDonald. The singer and TV presenter currently occupies the Number 4 position with new album Cruising With, named after her BAFTA-winning TV show on Channel 5. Cruising With could become the entertainer's highest charting album since her Number 1 debut in 1998.



Saxaphonist Kamasi Washington's sixth album Heaven & Earth is on course to become his first UK Top 40 entry at Number 7, The Cure's remastered remix album Mixed Up enters at Number 9 today, and Nine Inch Nails are at 10 with Bad Witch.



More new entries come from Bebe Rexha with Expectations (18) and No Sounds Are Out of Bounds by Orb (22), ahead of potential re-entries from Foo Fighters' Greatest Hits (23) following their UK stadium shows, and The Beatles' 1 (25), spiking in popularity following Paul McCartney's appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show.



Vinyl reissues of Garbage's Version 2.0 (27) and Dannii Minogue's Neon Nights (29) see them return to the midweek Top 40, and finally, UK rapper Headie One lands at Number 32 with The One Two.

