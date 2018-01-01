NEWS George Ezra set to claim first UK Number 1 single with Shotgun Newsdesk Share with :







George Ezra could be claiming his first Number 1 single this week as his latest release, Shotgun, leads the way on today's Official Singles Chart Update.



The singer-songwriter's summer anthem, taken from his chart-topping album Staying At Tamara's, climbs from 2 to 1 and could be ousting Clean Bandit's Solo ft. Demi Lovato (2) from the summit this Friday (June 29).



George has previously come close to the top spot on two occasions: his 2013 debut Budapest peaked at Number 3 in 2013, while Paradise topped out at 2 in April this year.



Following his death last week, XXXTentacion's music continues to climb this week. Sad! vaults from 31 to Number 5, Moonlight lifts from 32 to 16 and Changes is up from 33 to 20. All could be potential new chart peaks.



Meanwhile, British DJ/producer Jonas Blue edges closer to the Top 10 with Rise ft. Jack & Jack, up five places to 12, and Cheat Codes & Little Mix are set to land this week's highest new entry with Only You, currently at 18.



Further down, Tiesto & Dzeko's Jackie Chan ft. Preme & Post Malone zooms 12 places to 23, The Carters a.k.a Beyonce & Jay-Z climb eight spots to 35 with Apes**t, and Demi Lovato's brand new single Sober is currently hovering just outside the Top 40 at Number 41.

