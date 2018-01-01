NEWS Offset refers to Cardi B as 'wife' in BET Awards acceptance speech Newsdesk Share with :







Migos star Offset has sparked speculation he is already married to his pregnant fiancee Cardi B after referring to the rapper as his "wife" at the BET Awards on Sunday (24Jun18).



The hip-hop star took to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with his bandmates Quavo and Takeoff to collect the award for Best Group. After Quavo gave an acceptance speech, Offset took hold of the microphone and added, "I thank my wife. You should thank yours".



His remark left fans wondering on social media if he was already married to the Bodak Yellow star, who is expecting their first child together.



However, they grew even more confused when Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, didn't go up to collect awards on Cardi's behalf. The heavily pregnant singer won the Viewers' Choice and Best Female Hip Hop Artist Awards but was absent from the ceremony.



The couple became engaged in October, when Offset proposed onstage at the Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and he told Rolling Stone in January that they hadn't started planning a wedding because they didn't have time.



Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed long-running rumours she was pregnant with her first child, a girl, when she performed on Saturday Night Live in April, and she is thought to be due in July.



According to TMZ.com, her baby shower took place in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend, and items on her registry included a Moses basket covered in gold leaf, which reportedly retails for $3,600 (£2,700), a $200 (£150) Babycook set, and battery-powered children's version of a Bentley Bentayga car, that costs $700 (£528).



The duo recently posed for a joint cover photoshoot for Rolling Stone magazine in which Cardi exposes her bare baby bump.



During the interview, Offset gushed about his partner, saying, "We really love each other. She's real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful," while she addressed the fact that he has already fathered three children with three different women.



"People want to make fun of me, saying I'm the fourth baby mom... (but) I know I'm not having a baby with a s**tty-a*s man," she said.

