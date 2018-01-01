NEWS Demi Lovato grows emotional as she debuts Sober live Newsdesk Share with :







Demi Lovato fought back tears as she performed her candid song Sober live for the first time at Rock in Rio in Portugal on Sunday (24Jun18).



The Cool for the Summer singer released the highly personal track, in which she revealed she had suffered a relapse after six years of sobriety, last week (end24Jun18), and she performed it live for the first time at the music festival in Lisbon on Sunday.



The singer, who has battled addiction to drink and drugs in the past, sat down at the piano during her set to perform the intimate ballad in front of thousands of people, and became choked up when she reached the lyrics in which she apologises to her fans for her failings.



"And I'm sorry for the fans I lost, who watched me fall again," she sung, her voice noticeably cracking. "I wanna be a role model, but I'm only human."



The 25-year-old shared a clip of her performance on Instagram and thanked her fans for supporting her following her relapse reveal.



"Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten (love heart emoji) @rockinriolisboa."



Demi, who celebrated her six-year sober anniversary in March, shocked fans on Thursday when she released Sober, which includes lyrics such as, "Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore/And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor... To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before/I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore".



The song's release came two months after social media users questioned the pop star's sobriety after she was snapped holding a glass of amber-coloured liquid, thought to be beer, during a night out with her old Disney pals. At the time she insisted she was drinking Red Bull.

