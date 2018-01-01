Madonna's love letter to female video model up for auction

A steamy love letter Madonna once sent to a female model from her Justify My Love music video is going up for auction.

The pop superstar famously locked lips with Amanda Cazalet for the sexy promo, and months after working together, Madonna confessed her strong attraction to the model in a handwritten note sent in 1991.

In the message, the singer jokes about the difficulty she had in tracking Amanda down.

"Amanda, How are you? Where are you? Why don't you call me...?" she wrote. "Getting in touch with you is like trying to seduce the pope!"

Madonna goes on to share details about her work schedule, and asks Amanda to try and get a modelling gig in New York so they can meet up while the Material Girl hitmaker works on a movie there.

The letter then gets raunchy as the musician gushes about wanting to make out with Amanda once more.

"You have to send me pictures, lots of them," she continued. "I think you are the most beautiful woman in the world. I'm dying to kiss you again. I fantasize about you all the time.

"I know you're married and pregnant and I cannot explain my attraction - nevertheless it's there. I'm attracted to very few women in this way. I wish I could see you. I hope your baby is good and please write... or call... or fax..."

She lists her mailing address, personal phone number, and fax line, before signing off, "love & kisses, M".

According to officials at GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, the note is one of a few the two women exchanged in the early ‘90s, and is set to go on sale online on 11 July (18), with a starting bid of $15,000 (£11,300).

The auction will close on 20 July, reports TMZ.com.

Madonna has yet to comment on the news, but it's not the first time her personal items have been up for grabs.

She previously took issue with her former friend Darlene Lutz, who put her old belongings up for auction last year, and managed to obtain a court order halting the sale, which included a note sent to Madonna by her ex-boyfriend, the late Tupac Shakur, a hairbrush containing strands of her hair, and a pair of her unwashed panties.

She lost her lawsuit to ban the sale completely in April, but has since launched an appeal.