Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman among winners at BET Awards

Black Panther and the blockbuster's star, Chadwick Boseman, were among the big winners at the 18th annual BET Awards on Sunday night (24Jun18).

Chadwick, who portrays superhero T-Challa, picked up the Best Actor trophy for his role in the Marvel film, which claimed the Best Movie Award.

Accepting the prize with star Michael B. Jordan, director Ryan Coogler told the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles: "The film is about our experience being African-American and also being from Africa... It was about tapping into that voice we always hear that tells us to be proud of who we are."

Earlier in the evening, host Jamie Foxx praised the success of the superhero movie and threw shade at U.S. President Donald Trump in his opening monologue.

"I am not here to host, I am here to celebrate. Black excellence televised. We have to address the panther in the room. Ladies and gentlemen, we have to address the panther in the room,"he said. "We do not need a president right now because we've got our king. King T'Challa, make some noise."

He also brought Michael onstage to recite his character Erik Killmonger's final lines in the film: "Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from ships because they knew death was better than bondage."

Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B were also double winners in the music categories - Kendrick claimed the Album of the Year and Best Male Hip Hop Artist honours, while pregnant Cardi took home the Viewers' Choice Award and Best Female Hip Hop Artist prize.

There were also big wins for Tiffany Haddish, SZA, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and Sweet Love singer Anita Baker, who picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event also honoured real-life heroes like James Shaw, Jr, who who disarmed a Waffle House shooter and thwarted another American massacre, Parkland shooting survivor Anthony Borges, and Naomi Wadler, the 11-year-old who hit the headlines with her March For Our Lives rally speech.

The prizegiving, which recognises the successes of black stars, athletes, and members of the African-American community, also included performances by Janelle Monae, Meek Mill, Migos and Nicki Minaj, who brought out YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean for their collaboration, Big Bank.

The full list of celebrity winners was:

Best Movie Award:

Black Panther

Best Actress Award:

Tiffany Haddish

Best Actor Award:

Chadwick Boseman

Young Stars Award:

Yara Shahidi

Album of the Year Award:

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year Award:

Drake - God's Plan

Viewers' Choice Award:

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow

Best Collaboration Award:

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award:

Beyonce

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award:

Bruno Mars

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award:

Cardi B

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award:

Kendrick Lamar

Best Group Award:

Migos

Best New Artist Award:

SZA

Video Director of the Year Award:

Ava DuVernay

Best International Act Award:

Davido (Nigeria)?

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - I'll Find You

BET Her Award:

Mary J. Blige - Strength of a Woman

Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award:

Lebron James