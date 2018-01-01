NEWS Rihanna and Cardi B mourn New York teen's senseless gang killing Newsdesk Share with :







Rihanna and Cardi B have shared their heartache at the senseless slaughter of a young teen in New York.



Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz was brutally dragged out of a shop in the Bronx on Wednesday night (20Jun18) and repeatedly beaten and slashed with a large blade by five attackers on the street.



The group raced away from the scene of the crime in two cars, leaving the 15-year-old to try and make his way to a nearby hospital. He died from his injuries before he could get medical help, according to police.



Reports now suggest Guzman-Feliz's death was the result of a case of mistaken identity by members of the Trinitarios street gang, whose leader has allegedly apologised to his grieving relatives.



As the sad news of the tragedy emerged over the weekend, Rihanna took to Instagram on Sunday (24Jun18) to send her condolences to Guzman-Feliz's family, six months after mourning the fatal shooting of her cousin in Barbados.



"can't stop thinking about this poor baby boy, and how his family must feel right now!" the singer wrote beside a photo of the youngster. "I'm sincerely praying for your healing and #justiceforjunior".



Rapper Cardi B, who is heavily pregnant with her first child, also took to Instagram to detail her sorrow at Guzman-Feliz's untimely passing in her native Bronx as she posted a video clip of his mother protesting the murder of her kid in Spanish.



"Shheeeshhh this made me teared (cry)... (sic)," she wrote.



Cardi went on to share a message in Spanish for the boy's parent, acknowledging the tragedy as a mother's worst "nightmare" and hoping she finds "peace" soon.



The Bodak Yellow hitmaker then urged fans to consider donating to a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the costs of the boy's funeral, adding, "There's a gofundme account for Junior make sure ya check it out (sic)!"

