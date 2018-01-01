Gwen Stefani is honoured to follow Jennifer Lopez’s ‘incredible’ Las Vegas residency

Gwen Stefani was blown away by the Las Vegas residency of her friend Jennifer Lopez.

The former No Doubt star is kicking off her own 25-date residency at the city’s Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. And in a recent interview, Gwen recalled her memories of the On the Floor hitmaker’s captivating run of shows.

“I’ve always looked up to Jennifer,” the 48-year-old explained in an interview with Britain’s Closer magazine. “(Her Las Vegas show) was incredible, and she works so hard. I admire her a lot, she was breathtaking on stage. When you see her up close, it’s like, ‘You are so gorgeous!’”

The Hollaback Girl singer has only ever headlined three tours, with the last one being her This Is What the Truth Feels Like Tour in 2016. Her main reason for her lack of shows is her three children – 12-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma and 4-year-old Apollo – whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“I love being with my children. I have three kids and it’s a big deal!” she insisted. “For the last ten years, I haven’t really toured. (Performing) takes so much out of me as far as being able to focus on the rest of my life with the kids.”

Gwen plans to keep to tradition and do her own make-up before she heads on stage as she feels “there is a kind of meditation in the preparation.” The singer has also been working out five days a week.

“I can’t imagine not doing it,” she admitted. “I’d like to have no rules and eat what I want, but I’ve learned over the years that I’m so disappointed when I can’t wear the clothes I want to wear.”