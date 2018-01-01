NEWS Bebe Rexha excited to be embraced by country music world Newsdesk Share with :







Bebe Rexha is thrilled to see the country music industry embracing pop artists.



The singer-songwriter is one of the hottest names in the business at the moment, having collaborated with stars such as G-Eazy, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and Louis Tomlinson. Bebe has also crossed over into the country genre via her collaboration with duo Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be, and has now shared that she hopes to encourage other stars to delve into the genre.



"I have immigrant parents, 100 per cent Albanian. I'm not, like, a 'country artist,'" she told Teen Vogue. "The country world is very...I think they want to preserve something, and I don't disagree with them. But I feel like it's cool now that different artists are (joining in)."



In addition to experimenting with other music genres, Bebe is determined to work with more female artists. She isn't worried about competing for positions at the top of the charts and her dream collaborators include Kesha, Normani and Ariana Grande.



"(It's) hard, because there's this weird, unspoken thing where it's, like, you want to compete and be the best," the 28-year-old commented. "But I'm learning that everybody has their own journey and that there's room for a lot of people. I feel really good about when I support other girls, especially if I really believe in what they're doing and I feel like they're killing it."



Meanwhile, Bebe also discussed her battle with anxiety during the interview and the way in which she reflected her vulnerable side in new song Don’t Get Any Closer from her debut album Expectations, released on Friday (22Jun18).

