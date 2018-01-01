Taylor Swift surprises fans with Niall Horan duet during concert

Taylor Swift shocked fans at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday night (22Jun18) by bringing out Niall Horan for a surprise duet.

The Blank Space singer became known for bringing out surprise guests regularly during her 1989 World Tour, but she has rarely done so on her Reputation Stadium Tour, inviting only Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez and Troye Sivan for duets since the trek started in May (18).

However, Taylor added One Direction star Niall to that list during her concert on Friday, calling on him to perform his solo track Slow Hands, much to the crowd's delight.

Introducing him to the stage, Taylor - who was headlining her first Wembley Stadium show - told the audience, "I was wondering if a crowd this incredible would be up for a surprise performance, what do you think about that? They say when you're first starting out at something and you want to learn, learn from somebody who's done it before, so I decided to call up somebody who's played Wembley bunches of times. London would you be excited if I told you Niall was here to play for you?!"

After the duet, Taylor gave the Irish star a hug and asked the crowd to "give it up" for him as he left the stage.

In addition, she brought out tourmates Charli XCX and Camila Cabello for their joint rendition of Shake It Off, which has become something of a tradition on the trek.

During the concert, the 28-year old made it clear that she was ecstatic to be performing her first Wembley Stadium gig.

Opening the show, she said, "London, I can't pretend like this isn't my very first time playing a show headlining Wembley Stadium, because it is. It is my first time looking out into a crowd like this at Wembley Stadium and knowing that, with everything you could be doing in London on a Friday night - I spend a lot of time in London so I know there are so many things you could be doing tonight - and yet you've decided to spend your Friday here with us, thank you so much."

Taylor, who spends time in London with British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn, will perform at the venue for a second night on Saturday.