Nick Jonas meets Priyanka Chopra's mother in India

Nick Jonas has met with Priyanka Chopra's mother during a trip to India.

The couple originally played down speculation they were dating following their flirty behaviour at the 2017 Met Gala in New York, but it appears that the 25-year-old singer has now embarked on a real relationship with the Quantico star.

Just weeks after Nick took his 35-year-old girlfriend to New Jersey to attend his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, the new couple are on vacation in India, with paparazzi photos published on social media on Friday (22Jun18) showing them entering a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai together and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra arriving separately.

Nick and Priyanka were greeted by hundreds of eager fans and paparazzi as they exited the venue. The Chains hitmaker protectively held the actress' hand as they made their way through the crowds, with editors at People.com reporting that the pair are now madly in love.

"They're very happy," a source told the publication. "It's getting serious."

Following the dinner, Nick shared a video of Priyanka laughing and smiling on his Instagram Story, and sweetly captioned it with the word "Her" and the heart-eyes emoji.

The actress, who stunned fans when she attended the wedding of good friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, last month in a bespoke Vivienne Westwood lavender suit, stayed in touch with Nick after last year's Met Gala, and in May the pair's romance began to heat up.

Despite remaining tight-lipped on her relationship status, Priyanka recently told People she's hoping to have children in the next decade.

"I am a very 'live in the today,' maximum 'live in the next two months' kind of person," she explained. "But (in) 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."