Kim ‘warns Kanye not expose their marital issues’

Kim Kardashian is said to be unhappy with Kanye West for exposing their marital strains.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently put on a brave face publicly as she threw a lavish party to celebrate Kanye’s 41st birthday.

However, behind the celebrations Kim was reportedly privately battling tensions in her marriage caused by Kanye’s recent musical offerings which lifted the lid on their disagreements.

“Kim has tried to paint a smile on her face in recent months, and publicly stand by Kanye, despite all the controversy,” a source told Britain's Closer magazine. “She threw him a big party because she wanted to gloss over the reports of any tension.

“The last thing she wants is for their private arguments to be exposed. She’s told Kanye to stop sabotaging what they have.”

Kim certainly went all out at the event, which also celebrated Kanye’s eighth studio album Ye going to number one in 41 countries, as she put on a lavish candlelit dinner, treated guests to lattes and cookies with his face and gave her husband a giant mountain range cake, which paid tribute to his latest album cover, and featured green icing across it which read: 'Happy Birthday Kanye'.

She also posted a loving birthday message on her social media to say how “proud” she was of him.

But the source say Kim was unhappy that Kanye had rapped about her reaction to his controversial “slavery was a choice” comments he made during his car crash interview with TMZ, in which he candidly revealed that Kim had screamed down the phone “saying we’re about to lose it all I had to calm her down ‘cos she couldn’t breathe”.

“She felt he got way too personal with his lyrics and it made her uncomfortable,” the insider said.

“She’s told him that from now on, some things need to stay private.”

Meanwhile the pair appear to be back on track, as they both attended the listening party for rapper Nas' latest album, Nasir, which Kanye produced.