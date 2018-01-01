John Legend felt 'lucky' to have daughter with him on tour

John Legend was motivated to get out of his hotel room when he took his daughter on tour with him.

John and wife Chrissy Teigen are proud parents to Luna, two, and son Miles, who they welcomed last month (May18).

Although the singer is often on the road, he's been able to bring along his family in the past.

"I was lucky enough to be able to bring Luna out on tour, which meant we could stay present while working," he told America's Esquire magazine. "We liked taking her out to restaurants, aquariums, whatever. It actually makes the whole trip more fun, and gives you the motivation to go do things you wouldn't normally want to do. You're not just going to sit in a hotel when your kids are there.

"(Being a dad is) not really rocket science. It's about making sure it's a priority. Spend as much time as you can with your partner and your kid and help shape them into good people."

On the subject of fatherhood, the 39-year-old revealed he has been given a lot of advice from friends who became a dad before him on how to be as present and helpful as possible, and that mindfulness is the key to being a great parent.

"Being a dad is about setting your priorities in the right place, listening to your partner and paying attention to what they might need," he shared. "It's not letting work or outside distractions take away from those moments. You can read all the books you want and get all the advice you want, but the key is doing it with intention and mindfulness."