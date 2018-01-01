NEWS Cardi B's unborn child lifted her out of depression Newsdesk Share with :







Rapper Cardi B is crediting her soon-to-be born daughter with helping her overcome a bout of depression.



The Bodak Yellow hitmaker is heavily pregnant with her first child, and she couldn't be happier about becoming a mum because she knows her baby will always consider her to be "perfect".



"Imma have my biggest gift and biggest blessing," Cardi writes on Twitter. "The one person who I'm going to always be perfect too. The person that while i was feeling depressed a while ago even when i have everything i wanted in my hands i look down my stomach and got happy and motivated again (sic)!"



Cardi, who is engaged to fellow rapper Offset, recently opened up about how she is preparing for parenthood, revealing she plans to take her daughter on tour because she doesn't want to miss any sweet moments with her.



"What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby," she explained in a cover interview for Rolling Stone, for which she was photographed alongside her husband-to-be. "Only time I don't have my baby with me is when I'm getting my hair done, make-up done, performing. I don't want to miss one second. I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement, I don't want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter (sic)."



However, during the recent interview, Cardi did admit she was a little apprehensive at first about becoming a parent because she wasn't sure how it would impact her career.



"A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career," the 25-year-old acknowledged.



Cardi is thought to be due in July (18).

