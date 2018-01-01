Bebe Rexha breaks down receiving surprise Radio Disney Music Awards

Pop star Bebe Rexha fought back tears on live TV on Friday (22Jun18) as she was presented with two early prizes for the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards.

The singer/songwriter took over New York's Central Park for breakfast show Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series, which doubled as a gig celebrating the release of her debut studio album, Expectations.

In the middle of her set, co-host Michael Strahan revealed Bebe would be heading into Friday night's Radio Disney Music Awards as a winner, as fans had already voted her the Freshest Best New Artist and Best Collaboration for Meant to Be with Florida Georgia Line.

"We're gonna jump the gun a little bit: you've actually won two awards," he told her.

"What?" a shocked Bebe exclaimed, as she was handed the two gold gongs.

She then broke down crying as Michael gave her a hug and gushed, "People love you, we love you, we appreciate you, we're so happy. You deserve these awards."

"This is like, my first award that I got like this (fan-voted), it's cool," Bebe shared, as she explained why she was so emotional.

However, her surprise and joy soon turned to horror after a piece of the trophy broke off in her hands.

"I broke it, I broke it, oh no!" she panicked. "I broke it, shoot!"

As the awards were passed on to a TV crewmember to fix, she asked, "Did I really win those?"

"You really won these, these are yours!" Michael replied.

Bebe went on to belt out her hits Meant to Be and Ferrari, but the Good Morning America presenters had another surprise in store for the singer at the end of her mini-gig, as she was presented with a gold plaque from Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officials for Expectations, which had sold 500,000 units within hours of its release on Friday.

"Expectations is certified GOLD on the first day," Bebe wrote on Twitter after the show. "I am speechless. Taking it all in."

Bebe is up for one more Radio Disney Music Awards category, Country Favorite Song for Meant to Be, when the prizegiving takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Friday night.